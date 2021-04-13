Dane County to 'pause' Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Dane County public health officials said Tuesday they are "pausing" administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, including at the Alliant Energy Center's mass vaccination clinic, in line with guidance from federal health agencies.

The pause comes after six people who got the shot reported a rare but severe type of blood clot, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County, which said it will follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration until further direction is provided.

The agency said those with appointments to get the J&J vaccine this week at the Alliant Center will be contacted to reschedule their vaccine appointments.

Public Health says anyone who received the J&J vaccine should monitor for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath for three weeks after receiving the vaccine, and if affected, contact a health care provider.

The symptoms appear to be extremely rare and are currently only documented in six cases out of about 7 million vaccines given, the agency said.

Public Health was not aware of any reports in Dane County of adverse events following the administration of the J&J vaccine.

Statewide, it is so far the least-administered vaccine, accounting for about 160,000 of more than 3.5 million doses given as of Monday.

