Dane County to create $3.5 million grant program for child care providers struggling during pandemic

Dane County will create a $3.5 million grant program to help child care providers offset revenue losses as a result of the current pandemic, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.
The county is partnering with Madison-based Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc., commonly known as 4-C, to help some 500 licensed child care providers across the county survive the ongoing outbreak while being temporarily closed.
"This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up," Parisi said.
According to a recent study from the Center for American Progress, 30% of child care in Wisconsin could be lost without financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the county, 78% of family child care programs and 35% of group child care programs are still open.
The grants will be administered by 4-C and vary in amount from $1,400 to $15,000 based on the size of the provider.
Eligible child care providers include:
- Certified family
- Licensed family
- Licensed group
- Summer camp
- Licensed school age
Child care providers with questions should email 4-C at providercarepayments@4-c.org.
