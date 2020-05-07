You are the owner of this article.
Dane County to create $3.5 million grant program for child care providers struggling during pandemic
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County will create a $3.5 million grant program to help child care providers offset revenue losses as a result of the current pandemic, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday. 

The county is partnering with Madison-based Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc., commonly known as 4-C, to help some 500 licensed child care providers across the county survive the ongoing outbreak while being temporarily closed. 

"This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up," Parisi said. 

According to a recent study from the Center for American Progress, 30% of child care in Wisconsin could be lost without financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the county, 78% of family child care programs and 35% of group child care programs are still open.

The grants will be administered by 4-C and vary in amount from $1,400 to $15,000 based on the size of the provider.

Eligible child care providers include:

  • Certified family
  • Licensed family
  • Licensed group
  • Summer camp
  • Licensed school age

Child care providers with questions should email 4-C at providercarepayments@4-c.org.

