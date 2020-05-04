Dane County to allow municipalities to delay property tax payments until Oct. 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dane County is set to pass a resolution Thursday that gives municipalities the ability to delay the property tax deadline in order to give property owners experiencing financial hardship more flexibility, county and city of Madison officials announced Monday.

The resolution will allow taxation districts in the county to waive interest and penalty fees on 2020 property tax payments due on or after April 1 until Oct. 1. The waiver is meant for all property taxpayers in the county experiencing general hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the resolution.

"Many in Dane County are currently experiencing financial hardships, and we want to do as much as we can to help our residents and families make ends meet during the pandemic," County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The state Legislature made the county's waiver possible on April 15 by passing a law authorizing the delay.