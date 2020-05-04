Dane County to allow municipalities to delay property tax payments until Oct. 1

Dane County is set to pass a resolution Thursday that gives municipalities the ability to delay the property tax deadline in order to give property owners experiencing financial hardship more flexibility, county and city of Madison officials announced Monday.
The resolution will allow taxation districts in the county to waive interest and penalty fees on 2020 property tax payments due on or after April 1 until Oct. 1. The waiver is meant for all property taxpayers in the county experiencing general hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the resolution.
"Many in Dane County are currently experiencing financial hardships, and we want to do as much as we can to help our residents and families make ends meet during the pandemic," County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The state Legislature made the county's waiver possible on April 15 by passing a law authorizing the delay.
"We have heard over and over again that property owners in the city are having trouble gathering installment payments and worried about penalities," said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. "Up until the state took action, we were not able to do anything about that."
Each body of local government wanting to implement the waiver has to first adopt a resolution similar to the county's before the deadline can be pushed back to Oct. 1. Rhodes-Conway said the city of Madison will be taking advantage of the waiver, and the City Council will be acting on similar legislation this week.
Property taxes fund the majority of municipal government in Wisconsin, Rhodes-Conway said, and Madison is no exception. Infrastructure in the city, including libraries, snow removal, trash pickup and recycling, is paid for by property taxes.
"Nonetheless, we are really pleased to be able to ease the burden on families and businesses in this community that are struggling amid unprecedented economic circumstances," she said.
Rhodes-Conway said she is grateful to the legislature and the county for "taking action and allowing municipalities to do the right thing."
