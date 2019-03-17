After months of work, a Dane County task force has made dozens of suggestions to prevent future floods like the one caused by historic rainfall last August.
Dredging area waterways to improve water flow, purchasing or restoring more wetlands to improve storm water absorption and protecting creeks and rivers with buffer strips near farmland are among 46 draft recommendations the Yahara Lake Level Task Force could approve at a Monday meeting. Final recommendations will then be presented to the County Board.
The group's recommendations also include changes to public engagement, dam management, pumping, aquatic plant harvesting, lake level management and water runoff practices.
Dane County officials and task force leaders could not be reached for comment Sunday.
The task force was formed after shoreline properties and much of Madison’s Isthmus were submerged in floodwaters following a massive rainstorm Aug. 20. Water breached the shores of swollen lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa, and bubbled up from inundated storm sewer drains following the rain.
Western Dane County was the hardest hit when as much as 10 inches of rain fell into the Yahara River watershed and its lakes and creeks in 12 hours. Additional precipitation weeks after the Aug. 20 deluge and slow drainage through the system worsened the flooding.
Damage estimates from the historic August rainfall and weeks of additional precipitation surpassed $154 million.
Last year's flooding also prompted Madison and Dane County officials to set aside a combined $8.7 million in extra money for flood mitigation in their 2019 budgets.
Other task force recommendations to limit the negative impact of future heavy rainfalls include:
- Asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to review 1979 lake level standards and factor in climate change and greater rainfall events.
- Implementing strict policies around land-use planning and development to prevent water runoff.
- Lobbying the state to allow flood-prone municipalities to ignore state standards when crafting stormwater retention policies.
While the suggestions included no cost estimates, the group recommended finding ways -- such as through property sale fees and other "special assessments" -- to pay for the changes.
The task force also said the county should encourage property owners to install more urban rain gardens, green rooftops, grass swales or other helpful measures.
The task force recommendations were based on a work group report released last month that analyzed the flooding and area watershed.
The draft recommendations come as the state and parts of Dane County again deal with flooding from heavy rain and rapidly melting snow and ice.
However, county officials have said the Yahara chain of lakes are safely below flood stages, and any water problems should be limited to localized flooding.