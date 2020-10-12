 Skip to main content
Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk dies
Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk dies

DANE COUNTY BOARD MEETING (copy)

Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk, seen here in June 2019, has died.

 CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Longtime Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk has died, according to the county executive's office.

“Our community has lost a caring, compassionate leader who placed people and public service in the highest regard," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.

Madison Ald. Syed Abbas, who represents much of the same area Rusk did on Madison's North Side, said a community member found him in his home Sunday.

Rusk, 65, was first elected to the County Board in 2002 and represented an area around the Dane County Airport from Maple Bluff northeast to beyond the interstate. He had previously been the executive director of the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

In recent years, as chairman of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, Rusk had been deeply involved in the county's efforts to build a new county jail. He stepped down from that position in 2018.

This story will be updated.

