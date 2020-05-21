Dane County starts years-long dredging of Yahara River to improve flow, reduce flood risk

Dane County is kicking off this summer an expansive four-year effort to dredge the Yahara River and reduce future risks of flooding like the county experienced two years ago — potentially lowering the river's chain of lakes by a foot.
The county's Sediment Removal Project will target the stretch of the Yahara River between Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa in a first phase this summer and fall, removing up to 40,000 cubic yards of sediment, or 3,000 dump trucks worth of soil between the lakes, before dredging the river further downstream in future years.
The project is expected to wrap up in the fourth summer on the stretch of the Yahara River between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona where it cuts across Madison's Isthmus.
In response to devastating flooding in August 2018, the dredging effort is aimed at improving the water flow between the Yahara River's chain of lakes and increasing their storage capacity. It is expected to cost the county between $10 million and $15 million when complete.
"Over the past couple of years in particular, we certainly have seen a manifestation of the effects of climate change, we're seeing more rain events, we're seeing rain events of greater intensity and greater duration," County Executive Joe Parisi said at a news conference Thursday at the Lottes Park boat launch in Monona where dredging equipment is being set up.
The county awarded a $3.25 million contract to Houston-based Dredgit Corporation to remove sediment between lakes Monona and Waubesha this year.
But going forward, the county intends to purchase its own hydraulic dredging equipment and hire four employees to complete the sediment removal south of Lake Waubesha up to Dane County's border with Rock County and finishing off between lakes Mendota and Monona.
The project is one of several efforts launched by Dane County and other municipalities to mitigate the risk of flooding after a deluge of rain nearly two years ago killed a man, swamped thousands of homes and businesses and threatened to submerge large swathes of the Isthmus.
On Aug. 20, 2018, a powerful storm parked over Dane County, dropping more than a foot of rain in places that caused rivers and creeks to run their banks in the western half of the county and flash flooding in urban areas.
For weeks following the downpour, though, a near record high Lake Mendota slowly drained through the Yahara River and the three lakes further south, causing prolonged street flooding in Madison's Isthmus, Monona and other low-lying areas around the lakes.
County officials said the slow flow of the river at the time was one of the main reasons the threat of flooding lasted so long and why sandbagged properties could still be seen well into the fall of 2018.
"Our lakes have reached a point where they just can't handle that load," Parisi said. "We can't get the water moving through the chain of lakes fast enough to stave off flooding in many events."
John Reimer, assistant director of the county's Land and Water Resources Department, said the county conducted modeling that shows the lake levels would have been 12 inches lower if all the sediment intended to be removed as part of the project had not been in the Yahara River when the 2018 storm hit.
Parisi said the county will remove sediment between the Tenney Park Lock and Dam at Lake Mendota and where the river enters Lake Monona last so there can be a clear channel downstream to avoid further flooding of the Isthmus.
"It's an important milestone," Parisi said. "We're really excited to be at this point where we can start taking some concrete action to protect our communities from the type of flooding that we saw just two summers ago."
The dredging could start showing results even after this year.
Reimer said the lake levels set by the Department of Natural Resources for Monona and Waubesha are about 2 inches apart. But on average, he said the lake levels between the two bodies of water differ by 6 inches.
After the first phase this summer, those levels could be more in line with the state's order, Reimer said.
Parisi said it could hopefully mean reduced risk of flooding for Monona and other areas in the county.
The sediment removal project on the Yahara River is separate from another county initiative known as "Suck the Muck," which started in June 2018.
That $12 million project, which also makes use of hydraulic dredging, is aimed at removing phosphorus-laden sludge from the bottom of creeks and streams that feed into the Yahara River and contribute to the perennial toxic algae blooms fouling up the county's lakes.
The equipment needed to remove sediment between Monona and Waubesha, including a hydraulic dredging barge and pipes to transport the sediment, are still being set up. Removal could begin in two or three weeks.
