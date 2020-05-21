Dane County starts years-long dredging of Yahara River to improve flow, reduce flood risk

"Our lakes have reached a point where they just can't handle that load," Parisi said. "We can't get the water moving through the chain of lakes fast enough to stave off flooding in many events."

John Reimer, assistant director of the county's Land and Water Resources Department, said the county conducted modeling that shows the lake levels would have been 12 inches lower if all the sediment intended to be removed as part of the project had not been in the Yahara River when the 2018 storm hit.

Parisi said the county will remove sediment between the Tenney Park Lock and Dam at Lake Mendota and where the river enters Lake Monona last so there can be a clear channel downstream to avoid further flooding of the Isthmus.

"It's an important milestone," Parisi said. "We're really excited to be at this point where we can start taking some concrete action to protect our communities from the type of flooding that we saw just two summers ago."

The dredging could start showing results even after this year.

Reimer said the lake levels set by the Department of Natural Resources for Monona and Waubesha are about 2 inches apart. But on average, he said the lake levels between the two bodies of water differ by 6 inches.