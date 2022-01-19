Dane County starts up distribution of 100,000 masks as Boys & Girls Clubs' effort concludes

More than 200,000 N95 masks and KN95 masks had been handed out as of Wednesday, including all of the KN95 youth masks that were available. Gov. Tony Evers' office provided 200,000 adult masks for free.
For the few adult masks left, organizations can register to pick them up at the Boys & Girls Clubs Administrative offices by emailing maskrequests@bgcdc.org. Individuals can also still get masks on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at the McKenzie Family Center, 232 Windsor St., Sun Prairie.
As the Boys & Girls Clubs gets close to running out, Dane County just got a delivery of nearly 100,000 KN95 masks that it bought to distribute to the community, the county announced Wednesday.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said tight-fitting KN95 masks are more effective against the more contagious omicron variant than cloth masks.
"With record high (COVID-19) counts in our hospitals, it's imperative we do all we can to try and stunt the rapid spread of this variant," Parisi said in a statement.
It's unclear exactly when and where the masks will be handed out, but the county said it will be done "in a similar way to how the county distributed masks at the start of the pandemic in the summer of 2020."
Public Health Madison & Dane County will work with the county's Emergency Management and Human Services departments, as well as other local organizations, to distribute the masks to vulnerable populations and families, the county said.
"County agencies will work through community organizations at getting theses masks to families over the course of the next several days," the county said.
As Madison schools resume in-person instruction Monday, the Boys & Girls Club is seeking to raise about $200,000 to provide Dane County teachers, students and school staff with the better-fitting masks.
Volunteer Dee Sanders distributes N95 and KN95 masks to Dane County residents drive-thru style last week at the Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County distributed more than 200,000 masks to help teachers, students and the rest of the community prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge in cases driven by the omicron variant.