Dane County Sheriff's deputies intervened during a suicide attempt Friday evening at the county jail, according to a Sheriff's Office announcement.
Around 5:30 p.m., a deputy noticed a 33-year-old male inmate using a drawstring as a ligature around his neck and immediately removed it.
Officials transported the inmate to a local hospital for medical attention. He did not require any lifesaving measures.
The inmate will return to the Public Safety Building where he will be monitored according to the suicide precaution protocol. He is being held on two charges, possession of a firearm by a felon and violating probation.