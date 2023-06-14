Dane County issued its second overdose alert in a month on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to at least six overdoses between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday, two of which resulted in deaths, said Morgan Finke, communications director at Public Health Madison and Dane County.

That level is more than the three overdoses the department usually expects in a 24-hour period, she said. The department issues alerts when it sees a number of overdoses that is "substantially higher" than normal, Finke said.

But she added that the number of overdoses in Dane County has been at a high level for the past few weeks. The department also issued an overdose spike alert May 24 after seeing nine people overdose and require Narcan treatment. Two people died.

The department could not confirm the cause behind the spike, but Finke warned about the potency and danger of fentanyl. The alert mentions that "very strong opioids may be mixed into the local drug supply."

Public Health Madison and Dane County advises residents to familiarize themselves with signs of overdose, never use drugs alone, carry Narcan and use fentanyl test strips.

Drug users can also use the department's syringe services program at 2705 E. Washington Ave. and 2300 S. Park St., where they can also get fentanyl test strip kits.

