Dane County sees record high number of daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County reported 147 new confirmed cases on COVID-19 Saturday, the highest single-day number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to public health officials.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday is 6,129, Public Health Madison and Dane County reported. There have been over 100 new cases in the county per day since Thursday.

"With the addition of so many students in our community and more testing on the UW-Madison campus, we expected a rise in cases, but this isn't a record we wanted to break," Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County Janel Heinrich said. "It is important we all take action so case counts this high don't become a trend."

Before Saturday, the record high number of cases in a single day was set on June 30 with 141 new cases.

At least half of the new cases from Saturday were UW-Madison students or staff, including those tested on campus, and 82% of the cases tested by the university were students who don't live on campus. The new record does not include all students or staff who may have been tested off campus.