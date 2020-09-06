 Skip to main content
Dane County sees record high number of daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic
COVID-19 coronavirus generic file photo 2

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Dane County reported 147 new confirmed cases on COVID-19 Saturday, the highest single-day number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to public health officials. 

The total number of confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday is 6,129, Public Health Madison and Dane County reported. There have been over 100 new cases in the county per day since Thursday.

"With the addition of so many students in our community and more testing on the UW-Madison campus, we expected a rise in cases, but this isn't a record we wanted to break," Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County Janel Heinrich said. "It is important we all take action so case counts this high don't become a trend."

Before Saturday, the record high number of cases in a single day was set on June 30 with 141 new cases.

At least half of the new cases from Saturday were UW-Madison students or staff, including those tested on campus, and 82% of the cases tested by the university were students who don't live on campus. The new record does not include all students or staff who may have been tested off campus. 

"UW-Madison is part of the Madison community and has an impact on all of us," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "The reality is that students are not confined to campus. We need everyone to take precautions to help keep our community safe."

There were 946 new confirmed cases in Wisconsin Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 80,300, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Public Health asks that everyone in the county keep wearing masks, which are still required to be worn indoors at all times and recommended to be worn outdoors when in close capacity to others, and avoid gatherings. 

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

