Dane County secures 6-month extension of program linking local growers to food pantries

Dane County secured a six-month extension of a program linking local growers with food pantries that was set to expire at the end of this year.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced earlier this week that a $5 million agreement has been struck with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to continue the program through at least the end of July 2021.

The program launched in April using about $8 million of the county's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, he said. More than 4,000 hours of service have been logged to help those experiencing hardship and hunger.

With large levels of unemployment stretching families' pocketbooks, many have turned to food pantries for meals. Need for food from Second Harvest has increased more than 50% since last year, the nonprofit's leader told the Wisconsin State Journal last month.

