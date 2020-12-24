Dane County secures 6-month extension of program linking local growers to food pantries

Dane County secured a six-month extension of a program linking local growers with food pantries that was set to expire at the end of this year.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced earlier this week that a $5 million agreement has been struck with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to continue the program through at least the end of July 2021.
The program launched in April using about $8 million of the county's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, he said. More than 4,000 hours of service have been logged to help those experiencing hardship and hunger.
With large levels of unemployment stretching families' pocketbooks, many have turned to food pantries for meals. Need for food from Second Harvest has increased more than 50% since last year, the nonprofit's leader told the Wisconsin State Journal last month.
Parisi said the program helps families struggling to put food on the table, keeps pantry shelves stocked and also benefits local agricultural producers who need new markets to sell their goods. Second Harvest has teamed up with the Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, Dane County Farmers’ Market, and Fairshare CSA Coalition.
“This funding extension could not have come at a better time," Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said in an announcement. "Unfortunately, for our neighbors struggling to put food on their table, their struggles will continue for many months to come; this new round of funding is a key part of our overall strategy to meet that long-term need."
The Dane County Board is expected to approve the agreement sometime in the coming weeks. It provides Second Harvest with $1 million in the months of January, February and March, followed by $500,000 monthly in April, May and June.