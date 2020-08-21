Dane County schools must start grades 3-12 online this fall, public health officials say

“As we’ve seen throughout the country, schools that are opening too quickly—particularly with older students—are having outbreaks,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By allowing K-2 students to return to the classroom with strict precautions and keeping grades 3-12 virtual, we can minimize outbreaks. Many school districts have already made the decision to go virtual for all grades, and we support their choice.”

Before the emergency order was called, school districts across Dane County were left to decide whether or not they would reopen for in-person instruction in the fall. The majority of public school boards in the county voted to start the year with virtual classes, and some opted for a phased approach to reopening their district for in-person learning.

A number of private schools in Dane County, however, had already put forth hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations and restructuring to allow for in-person learning amid the pandemic, Jim Bender, President of School Choice Wisconsin, said in an interview.

“The fact that a number of private schools were opening early next week, and to come down with this order just a few days before, puts an unbelievable burden on the families who planned to have their students in-person at school,” Bender said.