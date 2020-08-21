Dane County schools must start grades 3-12 online this fall, public health officials say

All Dane County schools will be required for to start classes online this fall for grades 3-12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials said Friday.
Emergency Order #9, issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County shortly after 5 p.m., requires all county schools to suspend in-person instruction due to the grades 3-12 age group's inability to meet metrics required to open schools in the fall.
As of August 21, Dane County averaged 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day. In order to consider reopening grades 3-5 for in-person instruction, the county must sustain a 14-day average at or below 39 cases per day for four consecutive weeks. In order to reopen in-person instruction for grades 6-12, the county must sustain a 14-day average at or below 19 cases per day for four consecutive weeks, the agency said.
“Moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is not a step we take lightly, as schools provide critical services, and in-person instruction offers unparalleled opportunities and structure for students and parents,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “Given our current case count, we believe moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is necessary for the safety of our community.”
Studies show younger school age children tend to contract the novel coronavirus at a much lower rate than older members of the population. Outbreaks of COVID-19 in communities across the country followed school reopenings in August and contributed to the decision made by Dane County Executives.
“As we’ve seen throughout the country, schools that are opening too quickly—particularly with older students—are having outbreaks,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By allowing K-2 students to return to the classroom with strict precautions and keeping grades 3-12 virtual, we can minimize outbreaks. Many school districts have already made the decision to go virtual for all grades, and we support their choice.”
Before the emergency order was called, school districts across Dane County were left to decide whether or not they would reopen for in-person instruction in the fall. The majority of public school boards in the county voted to start the year with virtual classes, and some opted for a phased approach to reopening their district for in-person learning.
A number of private schools in Dane County, however, had already put forth hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations and restructuring to allow for in-person learning amid the pandemic, Jim Bender, President of School Choice Wisconsin, said in an interview.
“The fact that a number of private schools were opening early next week, and to come down with this order just a few days before, puts an unbelievable burden on the families who planned to have their students in-person at school,” Bender said.
“Unless you’re testing the exact same number of people every day, the number of [COVID-19] cases is completely arbitrary” to reopening schools safely, he said.
Emergency Order #9 also updates some childcare requirements, incorporates some aspects of the statewide mask mandate, and makes some additional clarifications.
