Dane County schools closing immediately due to COVID-19, restaurants to reduce capacity by half

Taking "aggressive action" to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Dane County public health officials ordered Sunday the immediate closure of all schools, banned gatherings of 50 or more people and limited restaurants to no more than half their capacity.
The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the county remains at six, officials said. There are now 33 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, according the the state Department of Health Services.
"We are taking aggressive action now, because now everyone one of us, both organizations and on the individual level, have the ability to impact the trajectory of what our experience will be," County Executive Joe Parisi said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
The ban on gatherings of 50 or more people and the reduction to restaurant capacity takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Public Health Madison and Dane County included a list of locations that are exempt from the ban, such as:
- Childcare facilities
- Homeless shelters and day centers
- Libraries
- Office spaces
Despite the exemptions, the city of Fitchburg said its public library will close as of 5 p.m. Sunday through at least April 5. The Fitchburg Senior Center will also be closed as of Monday for at least two weeks, but services such as home-delivered meals and case management support will remain during the closure.
The county’s order for all schools to close immediately moves up the timing of when Madison schools were expected to close.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers directed all public and private schools to shut down no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, but districts can choose to close sooner. The Madison School District had been planning to hold classes Monday and Tuesday, in part to give parents extra time to arrange child care solutions.
"Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Evers said in a statement last week.
But Sunday's order from the county means students won't be going to school Monday and will not return until April 6 at the earliest.
"Schools play a crucial role in providing nutrition and other critical services to students, but they also pose a risk to children and staff with underlying health conditions," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. "Closure can reduce the impact of community spread of COVID-19."
She said parents should reduce play dates and minimize their children’s exposure to people who are more vulnerable to the new coronavirus, such as the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
While it's anticipated children will return to school on April 6, Heinrich said parents should prepare if it's necessary to extend the hiatus beyond three weeks.
This closure also applies to all student instruction, extra-curricular activities and outside groups.
“We know that these decisions have massive implications and impacts on our community, but we believe that we have an opportunity and an obligation to act with purpose, to protect our community from further spread,” Heinrich said.
Michael Johnson, executive director and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, announced Sunday all of its locations will close in response to the pandemic. He said the nonprofit is considering turning the locations into emergency food distribution centers and its vans into mobile resource banks "to help vulnerable seniors and children."
State health officials confirmed Saturday that there were 27 positive cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state, with six of them in Dane County, including a patient who has recovered from the illness.
This story will be updated.