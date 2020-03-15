Dane County schools closing immediately due to COVID-19, restaurants to reduce capacity by half

Taking "aggressive action" to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Dane County public health officials ordered Sunday the immediate closure of all schools, banned gatherings of 50 or more people and limited restaurants to no more than half their capacity.

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the county remains at six, officials said. There are now 33 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, according the the state Department of Health Services.

"We are taking aggressive action now, because now everyone one of us, both organizations and on the individual level, have the ability to impact the trajectory of what our experience will be," County Executive Joe Parisi said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The ban on gatherings of 50 or more people and the reduction to restaurant capacity takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County included a list of locations that are exempt from the ban, such as:

Childcare facilities

Homeless shelters and day centers

Libraries

Office spaces