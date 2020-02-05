Dane County's Vilas Zoo welcomes 2 baby penguins

The Dane County-owned Vilas Zoo announced Wednesday that two female African penguin chicks were born in January.

The two chicks have not yet been named, but names will be chosen later in February, Vilas Zoo said. One penguin hatched on Jan. 14 and the other followed three days later on Jan. 17.

Penguin chicks are born with soft, downy coats that don't provide much protection, so the two girls will be kept inside until April, when they will make their public debut. The zoo said it will take the chicks around 90 days to grow adult feathers.

“We are excited to welcome these two new African penguin chicks to the Henry Vilas Zoo family,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Many thanks to our staff for taking care of these newest additions and keeping them healthy."

Parisi said he was proud of the zoo's penguin conservation efforts.

According to the zoo, African penguins are one of the most endangered types of penguins, with their numbers declining 60% over the last 30 years.