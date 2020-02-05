You are the owner of this article.
Dane County's Vilas Zoo welcomes 2 baby penguins
Dane County's Vilas Zoo welcomes 2 baby penguins

A Vilas Zoo staff member holds the baby African penguin that was born on Jan. 17. 

 VILAS ZOO

The Dane County-owned Vilas Zoo announced Wednesday that two female African penguin chicks were born in January. 

A Vilas Zoo staff member holds the first female penguin chick, which was hatched on Jan. 14. 

The two chicks have not yet been named, but names will be chosen later in February, Vilas Zoo said. One penguin hatched on Jan. 14 and the other followed three days later on Jan. 17. 

Penguin chicks are born with soft, downy coats that don't provide much protection, so the two girls will be kept inside until April, when they will make their public debut. The zoo said it will take the chicks around 90 days to grow adult feathers. 

“We are excited to welcome these two new African penguin chicks to the Henry Vilas Zoo family,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Many thanks to our staff for taking care of these newest additions and keeping them healthy."

Parisi said he was proud of the zoo's penguin conservation efforts. 

According to the zoo, African penguins are one of the most endangered types of penguins, with their numbers declining 60% over the last 30 years. 

The two female African penguin chicks are pictured two weeks after they were born. 

Vilas Zoo participates in the Species Survival Plan, a program developed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to oversee the population management of certain species inside of zoos, then use that information to enhance the conservation of that species in the wild. 

Zoo director Ronda Schwetz said Vilas Zoo has raised several penguin chicks over the last 10 years, and has helped conserve penguin species found in South Africa. 

"We couldn’t be more proud or fortunate to have such dedicated and talented animal care staff here at our zoo," Schwetz said. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

