Dane County requesting 'voluntary' furloughs as part of budget repair package

Dane County is asking employees to take "voluntary" furloughs as part of an evolving package to balance a government budget battered by the coronavirus-spurred economic slowdown, and it's directing department heads to plan for budget cuts next year of between 2.5% and 5%.

Letters were sent last week to all 2,500 county employees asking them to take between eight and 80 hours of unpaid time off this year, and as an incentive the county is offering an extra paid vacation day to those who opt to take the full 80, with a prorated number of vacation hours for those who take less.

While no one is being forced to take unpaid time off, Greg Brockmeyer, the county's director of administration, notes in a Wednesday memo that if the federal government doesn't approve a fiscal relief program for local governments and the county isn't able to save enough through voluntary furloughs, "the county may be forced to implement other measures."

County Executive Joe Parisi said the county is projecting a shortfall of between $20 million and $25 million in its approximately $594 million operating budget, about $68 million of which was expected to be made up of sales tax revenue. With most stores forced to close under the state's "safer at home" order, however, sales tax revenues are down, and local governments, unlike the federal government, are required to have balanced budgets.