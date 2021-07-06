Dane County Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to Miami starting this fall

Dane County travelers who want to head to Florida will be able to fly from Madison to Miami starting this November.

The Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday that American Airlines will be adding the new nonstop service to Miami on Saturdays from Nov. 6 to April 2, 2022.

"Not only will this flight provide the perfect opportunity to escape winter weather, but it will serve as a vital international gateway for residents of south-central Wisconsin," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.

The schedule may change, but for now flights are set to run every Saturday with a 6:45 a.m. departure from Madison and 11:10 a.m. arrival in Miami, the airport said.

Return flights, also only on Saturdays, are currently scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. departure out of Miami and a 10:15 p.m. arrival in Madison.

The new flight brings Dane County's total number of nonstop seasonal flights to Florida up to four, the airport said. The others are to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

The Dane County Regional Airport is working on adding new flights after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the number of nonstop destinations from 24 at the end of 2019 to just 11 during the pandemic.