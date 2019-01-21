A power outage at Dane County Regional Airport early Monday morning resulted in about a dozen flight delays and hundreds of passengers scrambling to make new connecting arrangements, but all appears to be back to normal, officials said.
Airport Communications Director Brent Kyser-McHenry noted the terminal building lobby was empty of travelers shortly after 10 a.m., and all passengers waiting for flights had departed.
"We don't know what caused the outage," Kyser-McHenry said, "But it seems to have been in the relay between the generator and the power in the building."
Early reports that the generator didn't work were erroneous, he said.
"The generator operated correctly, but internal checking systems shut the power down so sensitive equipment wouldn't get damaged," Kyser-McHenry said.
Madison Gas and Electric crews were looking at equipment outside the terminal to see if there were any breaks, and airport staff were checking on equipment inside the building to see if the outage was caused internally.
The cold weather, with temperatures down to 13 below zero early Monday morning, was being looked at as a possible cause, but Kyser-McHenry said updated information on the cause of the shutdown should be available later Monday.
Power was out for about three hours. The airport started tweeting about the outage around 6:30 a.m., shortly before the first flights were set to take off.
The airport tower was not affected by the outage, and planes not tied to airline schedules were able to take off and land.