Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS TO AFFECT SHEBOYGAN COUNTY... A LAKE EFFECT BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL WILL AFFECT EASTERN PORTIONS OF SHEBOYGAN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON. RAPID ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE ALONG WITH VISIBILITIES LOWERING TO LESS THAN 1 MILE AT TIMES. THE SNOW WILL BE DRY AND POWDERY AND WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&