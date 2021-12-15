Dane County placed under tornado watch, National Weather Service says

All of Dane County has been included in a tornado watch that extends into Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening.
The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. as tornadoes, winds reaching 90 miles per hour and marble-size hail are anticipated, the National Weather Service said.
Madison recorded its warmest December day ever on Wednesday with the temperature reaching 67 degrees at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The bizarre weather just days before the official start of winter is being accompanied with high wind warnings later in the day. Gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Weather Service said. Thunderstorms are also expected throughout Wednesday evening.
Counties under the warning include Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock counties.
The previous record for the warmest December day was set on Dec. 3, 2012, when temperatures hit 65 degrees. The previous high for Dec. 15 was set in 2011 at 52 degrees.
Temperatures 20 to 40 degrees above normal are expected for a large portion of the central U.S., melting all or much of the snow that fell in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin late last week, AccuWeather said.
A powerful storm system snaking across the Great Plains and Midwest ushered in strong winds, heavy winds and record temperatures throughout Wednesday. A chance of tornados comes on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing at least 88 people.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
