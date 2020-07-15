Dane County on way to handing out 100,000 free face masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two days after the joint Madison-county health department issued an order requiring people to wear masks, Dane County is well on its way to handing out 100,000 free masks to residents.

The Department of Emergency Management has already distributed 65,745 of the masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county executive Joe Parisi's office. The number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, like in many other states, has been increasing since June, when it initially looked like the infection curve was flattening.

“Dane County has worked with our community partners to set up the most extensive free mask distribution system in the region,” Parisi said in a statement. “We want to keep people safe, especially those already struggling to meet basic needs like food and shelter. This effort will improve local access to masks and help our community slow the spread of COVID-19.”