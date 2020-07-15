Dane County on way to handing out 100,000 free face masks

Two days after the joint Madison-county health department issued an order requiring people to wear masks, Dane County is well on its way to handing out 100,000 free masks to residents.
The Department of Emergency Management has already distributed 65,745 of the masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county executive Joe Parisi's office. The number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, like in many other states, has been increasing since June, when it initially looked like the infection curve was flattening.
The order that took effect Monday requires people age 5 and older to wear face coverings when away from home and indoors.
“Dane County has worked with our community partners to set up the most extensive free mask distribution system in the region,” Parisi said in a statement. “We want to keep people safe, especially those already struggling to meet basic needs like food and shelter. This effort will improve local access to masks and help our community slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The county says it has spent $150,000 to buy masks and partnered with nearly 100 organizations to distribute them. The county departments of Public Health, Emergency Management and Human Services, and the Dane County Library System are working to get masks to community centers, churches, schools, food pantries and other settings that can reach underserved communities and those who may be unable to afford masks.
The county is also partnering with Dane County Mask Makers to facilitate small mask orders — 10 or fewer — and individual cloth mask requests. The masks the organization provides are free and come from community donations.
Dane County Mask Makers and the public health department also have links to lists of local mask sellers on their websites. The county is asking those who can afford to purchase face masks to do so to help ensure the continued availability of free face masks for those who need them.

