Dane County officials extend mask mandate to October, carve out exemption for performers

The loosened rules were welcomed news for Forward Theater Company, which is holding a public preview Thursday of its show "Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles?" with the official opening coming Friday.

"I am very happy that our county has decided to make a carve out for the performing arts because we have been very safe," said Jennifer Uphoff Gray, artistic director for Forward Theater. "Over the past two weeks there has been a lot of careful advocacy because we want to make it very clear that we are not trying to overturn the order."

Responding to a delta variant-driven increase in cases in August, Public Health returned to using a mask mandate on Aug. 19 as a means to control the spread of the coronavirus in Dane County — Wisconsin's most vaccinated county.

"At this point in the pandemic, we all know how to help stop the spread of illness, by getting vaccinated, wearing masks indoors, going outdoors when you can, and distancing yourself from others," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.

The latest surge in the county peaked in late August and has been trending slightly downward since to seven-day average of 55 confirmed and probable as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.