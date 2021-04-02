Dane County officials: Capacity limit, mask requirement to be removed for outdoor gatherings

"With lifting the restrictions on the number of people, I think we're hopeful that we'll have a lot more events this summer," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a news conference Friday. "We just need to make sure we continue to do that in a way that's safe, and that we continue to advocate for people to get vaccinated."

She added organizers of outdoor events will need to determine themselves whether there's enough space at summer events for people to socially distance or if they'll require masks.

With the capacity limit being lifted on outdoor gatherings, Heinrich said Public Health will continue to ensure enforce the requirement to socially distance largely through a complaint-based system.

Public Health cited a month of "stable and improving COVID-19 data, specifically a dramatic increase in vaccination numbers" as reasons for the new order, which takes effect Wednesday and runs through May 5.

As of Thursday, Public Health said 39.2% of Dane County's population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine compared with 23.1% when the existing health order took effect March 10.

"While we are not yet at the place of herd immunity, this is significant protection for our community," Heinrich said during a news conference.