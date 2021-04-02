Dane County officials: Capacity limit, mask requirement to be removed for outdoor gatherings

Starting next week, Dane County residents can get together outside in groups as large as they want — as long as people keep 6 feet apart — and face masks are no longer required in those situations, the joint city-county health department announced Friday.
Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order that completely removes a maximum number of people allowed at an outdoor event, does away with a mask mandate for outside gatherings and lets self-service food stations resume, such as salad bars, buffets and sampling stations.
"We're happy to take a step forward today, but we cannot let our guard down yet," Public Health director Janel Heinrich said in a statement. "Please continue to follow the precautions that have gotten us to this moment so we don’t have to go backwards."
The new order follows an announcement this week the Dane County Fair will return in person in July at the Alliant Energy Center and plans to combine two popular Near East Side summer music festivals as a joint event in August.
"With lifting the restrictions on the number of people, I think we're hopeful that we'll have a lot more events this summer," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a news conference Friday. "We just need to make sure we continue to do that in a way that's safe, and that we continue to advocate for people to get vaccinated."
She added organizers of outdoor events will need to determine themselves whether there's enough space at summer events for people to socially distance or if they'll require masks.
With the capacity limit being lifted on outdoor gatherings, Heinrich said Public Health will continue to ensure enforce the requirement to socially distance largely through a complaint-based system.
Public Health cited a month of "stable and improving COVID-19 data, specifically a dramatic increase in vaccination numbers" as reasons for the new order, which takes effect Wednesday and runs through May 5.
As of Thursday, Public Health said 39.2% of Dane County's population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine compared with 23.1% when the existing health order took effect March 10.
"While we are not yet at the place of herd immunity, this is significant protection for our community," Heinrich said during a news conference.
The seven-day case average and hospitalizations also remained steady over the period. On March 10, the county had an average of 55 cases per day and 15 people were hospitalized compared with an average of 51 cases per day and 20 hospitalizations on Thursday, according to Public Health.
The new emergency order — the 15th iteration since the start of the pandemic last year — does not change indoor gathering or capacity limits and still requires masks to be worn indoors for everyone 5 and older.
The loosened restrictions come days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' latest COVID-19 emergency order and accompanying statewide mask mandate. Local governments are still free to issue their own virus restrictions, including mask mandates.
Under the current Dane County order, outdoor gatherings are limited to 500 people or fewer, not including employees, and face masks are required at an outdoor gathering of more than 50 people.
When the new order takes effect, Public Health strongly recommends mask use at outdoor events if it's not possible to socially distance.
"We're closely watching what’s happening in other states with case counts and hospitalizations ticking up and more infectious variants spreading more broadly," Heinrich said. "COVID-19 is still circulating, and we are seeing cases and hospitalizations stall instead of decrease here in Dane County so we are proceeding with caution."