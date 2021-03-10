Dane County offers 10-year deal to keep World Dairy Expo in Madison

The 2020 expo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the proposed contract, the 2021 and 2022 events would be hosted by the county at no cost to the expo to help recoup losses from 2020.

Under the contract, the show would stay in Madison through 2030.

“Glad to see that Dane County is finally making an effort to ensure that the World Dairy Expo stays in Wisconsin," state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, a fifth generation dairy farmer, said in a statement. "Hopefully it is not too late. It should have never come to this!”

In a statement last week, expo officials said “uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison this fall at the time of WDE 2021.” The statement went on to note that expo officials are exploring alternative venues to host the 2021 show, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

One of the Madison area’s signature events, the World Dairy Expo was founded in 1967 and has grown into one of the premier agriculture events in the world. The expo includes shows, exhibitors, seminars and food events.