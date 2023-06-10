Wisconsin State Journal Youth Services, the charitable arm of the newspaper, has donated a total of $60,000 to two nonprofits to help them better the lives of Dane County children.

Madison Reading Project received a $50,000 donation and planned to use that money to host book fairs at Dane County schools so students and teachers could experience the joy of selecting that perfect book. They have already hosted seven book fairs and three more are planned soon.

The Black Men Coalition of Dane County received $10,000 and bought gloves, uniforms, two pitching machines and more for a free baseball league designed to make the sport accessible to all youths.

“These organizations work hard to help children in Dane County thrive,” State Journal Executive Editor Kelly Lecker said. “This aligns with the mission of the Wisconsin State Journal Youth Services, which has been supporting children for more than 100 years.”

The Youth Services nonprofit also operates the Empty Stocking Club, which started in 1918 and ensures children have a special Christmas by giving them a toy and a book at the holidays. Last year, 6,940 toys were distributed. The Toy Depot is possible thanks to the generosity of readers and others in the community, who last year donated more than $321,000 for the event.

Youth Services has a long history of stepping in and helping when children and their families are in need.

In 1976, under the direction of State Journal publisher J. Martin Wolman, who was instrumental in growing the Empty Stocking Club, the nonprofit started giving grants to local service organizations. In 2004, Helping Hands was created, which provided money to students to help someone they know and learn about empathy and charitable work along the way.

And in 2008, reserve funds were moved to the Madison Community Foundation and investment interest was used to give area schools money to purchase supplies or items for children in need. Because of the generous donation by the Wolman family, the Empty Stocking Club was able to continue to provide toys and books with reader donations, and use separate funds to also help groups like Madison Reading Project and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County.

Madison Reading Project has provided books – and devoted time – to Empty Stocking Club for the past three years to make sure each child who receives a toy also receives a book.

The book fairs are a natural year-round extension of that effort, executive director Rowan Childs said.

The special part of the book fairs is watching students thumb through book after book, trying to pick exactly the right one. It’s something many adults have told Childs they remember from bookmobiles or book sales when they were young.

“It’s something you don’t forget, that tangible feeling of selecting a book,” said Childs, who started Madison Reading Project nearly a decade ago.

While the mission of the organization hasn’t changed, the volume of books given to children and teachers certainly has. More than 110,000 books were handed out last year. And there is always more need.

Madison Reading Project is already planning about 25 book fairs next year. This year’s fairs were thanks in part to donated books from the Madison Public Library.

Deirdre Steinmetz, program and operations director, said the book fairs always include impromptu reading sessions with young children, or teaching students how to use cover art and inside summaries to pick the right book.

“Every child deserves to experience that joy,” she said.

Steinmetz said giving out books at the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot gave the staff the knowledge and experience to host big events and book fairs.

The Black Men Coalition started its youth baseball league for youths ages 4 to 12 last year and had nearly 300 kids participate.

Baseball can be an expensive sport with uniforms, gloves, bats and registration. So the Black Men Coalition decided to start a free league to make baseball accessible.

“This will help children make amazing memories,” said founder Corey Marionneaux. “It will make a difference in youths’ lives.”

The money donated from Wisconsin State Journal Youth Services will also help further the group’s work in offering financial literacy classes to youths, including setting up bank accounts for them.

Marionneaux said the donation is helping the Black Men Coalition realize its goal of helping Dane County children.

“One act can change a child’s life,” he said.