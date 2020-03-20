Dane County nonprofits raise $900,000 to help residents affected by COVID-19 crisis

The nonprofits that are selected will have the discretion to start their own programs, such as ones to distribute medical supplies or free meals, or give money directly to families, the elderly or other individuals facing hardships. Ghee said as soon as they get the money on March 31, they'll be able to immediately funnel it back into the community.

Johnson said the organizations will be monitored and the Boys & Girls Club will issue reports on how the money is being used.

Long-term recovery

United Way will head up the second part of the fund, focused on long-term response and recovery.

Renee Moe, president and CEO of United Way of Dane County, said her organization will be focused on free meals, eviction prevention and homelessness prevention, such as providing money to families or individuals to help them make a rent payment. There will also be a "flex fund" that can be used to help individuals, families or nonprofits that experience an unexpected crises.

Moe said these priorities might change as time goes on and different needs emerge.

"It’s so unknown that we’re really being nimble to figure out what are the needs of the community," she said.