Dane County nonprofits raise $900,000 to help residents affected by COVID-19 crisis

In less than a week, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and nonprofit partners raised more than $900,000 to help those impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Boys & Girls Club — in partnership with the United Way of Dane County and the Waunakee-based nonprofit Selfless Ambition — on Friday announced a plan to distribute emergency and recovery funds to "provide financial relief for those hit hardest by the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak."
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the groups had raised $935,500 for the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund. By Monday, they hope to have raised $1 million, said Michael Johnson, Boys & Girls Club president and CEO.
The funds will go toward supporting child care, free meals, businesses that have lost income, providing resources for the homeless community, family crises and more.
Johnson said 100% of the money raised will be going back into the community. No funds will be used to cover the administrative costs of the organizations collecting and distributing donations.
"Every single penny for this campaign is going to make a difference,” Johnson said.
Money raised will be distributed through two approaches, one focused on short-term emergencies and the other on long-term response and recovery.
Short-term response
Fundraising for the short-term fund will close on March 20, but the long-term recovery fund will remain open.
The short-term fund, which is being operated by the Boys & Girls Club and Selfless Ambition, will go toward medical supplies, meals for children during school closures, local shelters, college students who have been displaced, senior citizens in need of food and transportation assistance and families, individuals and businesses facing unexpected hardships.
Other local nonprofits that are more familiar with the groups of people in need will apply with the Boys & Girls Club to become a distributor of the funds, Johnson said.
The application deadline is Tuesday, and the organizations will be selected Friday. Those selected will be given check disbursements on March 31. Organizations can apply on the Boys & Girls Club website.
"We’re doing it as quickly as we can," Johnson said.
Dr. Sarah Ghee with the Boys & Girls Club said the goal is to have a "balanced approach" with a diversity of organizations to help many areas of the community.
The nonprofits that are selected will have the discretion to start their own programs, such as ones to distribute medical supplies or free meals, or give money directly to families, the elderly or other individuals facing hardships. Ghee said as soon as they get the money on March 31, they'll be able to immediately funnel it back into the community.
Johnson said the organizations will be monitored and the Boys & Girls Club will issue reports on how the money is being used.
Long-term recovery
United Way will head up the second part of the fund, focused on long-term response and recovery.
Renee Moe, president and CEO of United Way of Dane County, said her organization will be focused on free meals, eviction prevention and homelessness prevention, such as providing money to families or individuals to help them make a rent payment. There will also be a "flex fund" that can be used to help individuals, families or nonprofits that experience an unexpected crises.
Moe said these priorities might change as time goes on and different needs emerge.
"It’s so unknown that we’re really being nimble to figure out what are the needs of the community," she said.
Volunteers, donations needed
United Way is also recruiting healthy volunteers to assist with food delivery, child care for emergency workers, and staffing for food pantries and temporary housing.
Moe also asked that people continue to donate if they are able because there are so many Dane County residents impacted that the $900,000 is going to run out fast.
"There’s not going to be enough," she said.