Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies woman killed in Beltline crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim who died in a single vehicle crash on the Beltline Thursday as a 67-year-old woman.
Beryl Bentley Anderson, 67, of Waunakee was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday due to injuries she sustained in the crash, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations for the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, said in a statement.
Authorities were notified of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred at the highway 12 exit toward Greenway Boulevard in Middleton, at around 5:52 a.m. Thursday.
Additional testing is underway and Bentley Anderson's death remains under investigation by the Middleton Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.