Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies two people who died in Southwest Side fire
Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies two people who died in Southwest Side fire

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Officer released the names Monday of two people who died in a Southwest Side residential fire. 

Firefighters arrived at the 2100 block of Seminole Highway to find a house engulfed in flames shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Two people who escaped the blaze told firefighters there were two more people trapped inside.

Moments later, the firefighters found Keani L. Braxton, 21 of Janesville and Brent G. Broge, 32, of Madison.

Broge was pronounced dead at the scene and Braxton was transported to a local hospital where she died a short time after arrival, Dane County Medical Examiner spokesman Barry E. Irmen said in a statement Monday. 

Early autopsy results determined Braxton and Broge both died from injuries sustained in the fire and additional testing is underway. 

The deaths are under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Arson investigators are probing an overnight fire on Seminole Highway.
The fire at the house on Seminole Highway caused heavy damage and killed two people.
The fire broke out in a home at the intersection of Milford Road and Seminole Highway on Madison's Southwest Side.
Two people died and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway on Madison's Southwest Side.
Police and fire investigators were on the scene Thursday morning at a Madison house fire.

