Dane County, Madison announce plans for $16 million to prevent evictions

Dane County and the city of Madison on Tuesday announced plans to put about $16 million toward preventing evictions and helping residents pay rent as families continue to struggle financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People are struggling with unemployment, food insecurity and the threat of losing their housing," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said during an online press conference. "While the vaccine brings hope on the horizon, people are scared, people are struggling and they need our help now."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the national moratorium on evictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire Jan. 31, and local governments do not have the power to renew it. She said the city and county need to act fast to help residents.
Both Dane County and Madison have applied for aid from the federal government, but still need to receive confirmation on the exact amount. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said they expect the city and county will receive about $8 million each for rental assistance.
The City Council and County Board will also need to approve the funds, a process Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said they expect to be completed in the next couple weeks. The Tenant Resource Center is partnering with the local governments to help distribute the millions of dollars in relief to residents.
About 90% of the funds would go directly toward helping tenants pay rent. The other 10% would go toward other Tenant Resource Center programs to help prevent evictions including housing counseling, education for the landlord on federal mortgage protections, case management, outreach and mediation services.
Residents will be eligible for the rental assistance if they make 50% or less than the county median income, have had a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness or housing insecurity.
Robin Sereno, executive director of Tenant Resource Center, said the emergency relief is sorely needed. The $16 million would only address a portion of the estimated $40 million in unpaid rent Dane County residents are facing, Sereno said.
This story will be updated.
