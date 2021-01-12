Dane County, Madison announce plans for $16 million to prevent evictions

Dane County and the city of Madison on Tuesday announced plans to put about $16 million toward preventing evictions and helping residents pay rent as families continue to struggle financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are struggling with unemployment, food insecurity and the threat of losing their housing," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said during an online press conference. "While the vaccine brings hope on the horizon, people are scared, people are struggling and they need our help now."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the national moratorium on evictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire Jan. 31, and local governments do not have the power to renew it. She said the city and county need to act fast to help residents.

Both Dane County and Madison have applied for aid from the federal government, but still need to receive confirmation on the exact amount. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said they expect the city and county will receive about $8 million each for rental assistance.