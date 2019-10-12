A handful of Dane County communities and landscaping companies will need to find a new place to take leaves, grass clippings and other non-woody lawn waste now that county government has announced it will close its last remaining composting site due to a lack of space.
John Welch, director of the county Department of Waste and Renewables, said the county started letting haulers know in July that the drop-off site located at the county landfill off Highway 12-18 would be closing and sent letters Aug. 8 to six municipalities informing them of the change. At least two of the municipalities, Waunakee and Middleton, had already been sending their leaves and other yard waste elsewhere.
Welch said the amount the site was collecting has been declining and currently stands at about 150 dump-trucks-full a year, with most of the loads coming in the summer and fall. That's only about a half of one percent of all the material the landfill takes in, or about 300,000 tons a year. The landfill does not charge a tipping fee for yard waste to be composted.
The landfill is shuttering its composting operation to make way for a new cell for depositing trash. Landfill cells are basically large holes built with liners and other protections to keep trash from leaching into water sources or causing other environmental problems.
The city of Madison, Dane County's largest municipality, takes its leaves and other yard waste to Purple Cow Organics in Middleton, as does the city of Middleton and the village of Waunakee.
Sun Prairie's public works department has requested $40,000 in the city's 2020 budget to handle composting after the landfill site closes, although the department doesn't yet have a plan for what to do with the city's yard waste.
"We're exploring all avenues," said public works director Lee Igl. He said he'd prefer the city hire a contractor to take it.
Cottage Grove has gotten proposals from two companies to compost the village's yard waste, according to public works director JJ Larson, and has set aside an additional $8,000 next year to handle associated costs.
McFarland village administrator Matt Schuenke said the village's yard-waste-collection contractor, Barnes Inc., takes its materials to the landfill.
The contract with Barnes expires at the end of this year, he said, "so I would imagine we’ll see a cost increase to address this. Not sure what they are going to do now with their materials or where any of them will take it going forward."
The town of Madison also has been taking its yard waste to the landfill for composting, according to Welch. Town officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Dane County closed its composting sites in Verona and outside of Waunakee in 2014 after Madison, which had been the source of about 80 percent of it composting drop-offs, stopped taking its leaves and other yard waste to the county.