Dane County Jail employing UV rays in attempt to kill viruses

In an attempt to head off any outbreak of coronavirus among inmates, the Dane County Jail is testing a pair of devices that use ultraviolet rays to kill viruses in the air and on surfaces.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two UV emitters on loan from Skytron, a Michigan-based maker of hospital equipment, arrived Monday, according to the sheriff's office, and staff are being trained in their use.

The devices are typically used in medical settings but can be useful in sanitizing work areas and vehicles as well, the sheriff's office said.

“The health and safety of all our staff and community is of the utmost importance to me and our leadership team," sheriff Dave Mahoney said in a news release. "We will continue to look for ways to help our people do their jobs in these uncertain times."

The sheriff's office has been working to reduce headcount in the jail to minimize the risk of COVID-19. Since March 10, the jail's population has dropped from 746 to 562. Seventy-four people are on GPS monitoring at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.