Dane County Humane Society taking customers by appointment only during COVID-19 emergency

The Dane County Humane Society will only be open to customers through appointment during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency, effective Tuesday.

The animal shelter, located at 5132 Voges Road, is also changing some of its policies, including reducing staffing levels, canceling volunteer shifts, and suspending tours and other events. It is also attempting to reduce the number of animals in the facility so the number of people needed for animal care can be reduced, the humane society said.

The Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store, located at 680 Canyon Drive, closed Tuesday.

Dane County residents are being encouraged to donate so the shelter can continue to provide animal care or adopt a pet if they are able.

"If you are home for a couple weeks or more, this may be just the right time to introduce a new animal to your household," the humane society said.

Any customers are asked to make appointments only if they wish to meet or pick up an animal for adoption, surrender an animal, pick up their pet that has been found, bring in a stray animal or bring in wildlife that has been pre-approved by the Wildlife Center staff.