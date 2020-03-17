Dane County Humane Society taking customers by appointment only during COVID-19 emergency

The Dane County Humane Society will only be open to customers through appointment during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency, effective Tuesday.
The animal shelter, located at 5132 Voges Road, is also changing some of its policies, including reducing staffing levels, canceling volunteer shifts, and suspending tours and other events. It is also attempting to reduce the number of animals in the facility so the number of people needed for animal care can be reduced, the humane society said.
The Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store, located at 680 Canyon Drive, closed Tuesday.
Dane County residents are being encouraged to donate so the shelter can continue to provide animal care or adopt a pet if they are able.
"If you are home for a couple weeks or more, this may be just the right time to introduce a new animal to your household," the humane society said.
Any customers are asked to make appointments only if they wish to meet or pick up an animal for adoption, surrender an animal, pick up their pet that has been found, bring in a stray animal or bring in wildlife that has been pre-approved by the Wildlife Center staff.
Before bringing in a stray, residents are asked to call and leave a voicemail with the humane society first so staff can check lost pet reports and attempt to reunite the animal with its owner directly before the pet comes into the shelter.
The humane society is asking residents to hold onto the stay temporarily as it attempts this process. This should help reduce the number of animals in the facility.
Anyone considering surrendering an animal is being urged to keep it if possible or find a way to rehome the pet.
Those who schedule appointments are being asked to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer frequently. Those who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or had contact with someone who has traveled, who have higher risk of serious illness or who feel sick are asked not to visit at all.
The following events and activities have been canceled:
- Spring Break Camp Pawprint.
- Humane Heroes in March.
- April volunteer orientation.
- Dog training classes.
- Mounds satellite adoption centers and events.
- Item donations through April 1.
- Euthanasia for pets owned by the public.