Dane County health officials: Indoor masks 'strongly encouraged' for all, including vaccinated

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing course Tuesday on indoor masking for the fully vaccinated, Dane County leaders are strongly encouraging everyone to bust out the masks again when they're inside.

The joint city-county health department issued a masking advisory Tuesday in response to the CDC's updated guidance on masking for the fully vaccinated amid a surge in coronavirus cases — particularly in unvaccinated pockets of the country — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

While Dane County has comparatively high vaccination rates and low transmission rates, COVID-19 numbers are growing "fairly quickly" in the community, said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, and the masking advisory is meant to head off another surge locally.

"The fact that this is an advisory is not a reason to take it lightly," Heinrich said in a news conference.

Public Health is encouraging everyone ages 2 and older — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks inside public spaces and when gathering indoors at private residences with members of other households.