Dane County health officials: Indoor masks 'strongly encouraged' for all, including vaccinated

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing course Tuesday on indoor masking for the fully vaccinated, Dane County leaders are strongly encouraging everyone to bust out the masks again when they're inside.
The joint city-county health department issued a masking advisory Tuesday in response to the CDC's updated guidance on masking for the fully vaccinated amid a surge in coronavirus cases — particularly in unvaccinated pockets of the country — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.
While Dane County has comparatively high vaccination rates and low transmission rates, COVID-19 numbers are growing "fairly quickly" in the community, said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, and the masking advisory is meant to head off another surge locally.
"The fact that this is an advisory is not a reason to take it lightly," Heinrich said in a news conference.
Public Health is encouraging everyone ages 2 and older — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks inside public spaces and when gathering indoors at private residences with members of other households.
The CDC now says fully vaccinated people should wear facemasks inside if they live in an area considered to have substantial or high transmission. That's defined as 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
Dane County, which leads the state in vaccination rates, is considered at a moderate level of transmission and doesn't fall into the categories where facemasks are recommended for the fully vaccinated. Over the past week, the county had 33.47 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
If the county does hit substantial or high levels of transmission, Heinrich didn't count out another mask mandate being issued.
"Let's not get there," she said.
In early June, Public Health let its coronavirus restrictions and accompanying mask mandate expire after the CDC had said in May that fully vaccinated could largely return to pre-pandemic lives. Health officials have continued to urge unvaccinated people to wear facemasks indoors or when physical distancing is possible outdoors.
But the CDC cited new information about the delta variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people, who are more protected against serious illness or hospitalization than the unvaccinated, as a reason to update the masking recommendations.