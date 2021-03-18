Dane County health officials: Fully vaccinated can get close, ditch the masks

For the first time in months, Dane County public health officials are saying some residents can take off their masks and get up close and personal.

As part of an amendment to its latest COVID-19-related emergency order, Madison and Dane County Public Health said Thursday that while indoors, fully vaccinated people don't need to mask up or remain six feet away from other fully vaccinated people or people who are from their households and not at high-risk for getting seriously ill from the virus.

The new local guidance reflects new national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 8. People are considered fully vaccinated when it has been at least two weeks since they have received the second dose in the two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or at least two weeks since they have received the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Dane County's mask mandate took effect July 13 and was the first in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers followed with his own on Aug. 1. It was struck down by the state Legislature in early February but immediately reinstated by the governor under a new statewide order that expires on April 5.

