Dane County health officials: Fully vaccinated can get close, ditch the masks

For the first time in months, Dane County public health officials are saying some residents can take off their masks and get up close and personal.
As part of an amendment to its latest COVID-19-related emergency order, Madison and Dane County Public Health said Thursday that while indoors, fully vaccinated people don't need to mask up or remain six feet away from other fully vaccinated people or people who are from their households and not at high-risk for getting seriously ill from the virus.
The new local guidance reflects new national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 8. People are considered fully vaccinated when it has been at least two weeks since they have received the second dose in the two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or at least two weeks since they have received the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Dane County's mask mandate took effect July 13 and was the first in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers followed with his own on Aug. 1. It was struck down by the state Legislature in early February but immediately reinstated by the governor under a new statewide order that expires on April 5.
The state order continues to require masks indoors among people who aren't members of the same household and supersedes less-restrictive local orders. But Public Health spokesperson Christy Vogt said that "overall," the Dane County order remains more restrictive than the state order, "so we don’t believe we are in conflict."
No other changes are being made to the local order, which took effect March 10 and allowed restaurants to serve twice as many customers as they had been — up to 50% of their capacity — and taverns to open up to 25% capacity. Previously, taverns had been restricted to take-out service.
Gathering limits were also expanded under the March 10 order — up to 350 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors, though cloth face coverings are still required.
Allowed capacity in businesses remained 50%.
Public Health also released new metrics earlier this month to guide future loosening of restrictions as more people become vaccinated and the number of new cases drops.
The new "Forward Dane" plan does away with the specific thresholds established last May in favor of more flexible guidelines that emphasize vaccine distribution and immunity rates. The previous reopening guidelines relied on metrics such as the number of new cases, tests given and percentage of positive tests to guide the level of restrictions.
Health officials estimate 60% to 90% of the population must be immune to prevent the virus from spreading, a level referred to as "herd immunity." Nearly 27% of the county's population have received at least one dose of a vaccine and nearly 16% are fully vaccinated, but nearly 85% of the most vulnerable, those over 65, are partially vaccinated. The seven-day average of new cases as of Wednesday was just more than 44.