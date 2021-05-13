Dane County health agency plans 'update' next week following CDC guidance for fully vaccinated

Pothof said it's "probably the right time" for the CDC to make the recommendations with cases declining nationally and more data showing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Given mixed messaging on masks at the beginning of the pandemic, though, Pothof said he worries about credibility if the public health situation backslides.

"If you follow the science, this is the right move," he said. "As a benefit, it may help with some vaccine hesitancy because now we're drawing a sharp line between people who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated and how being vaccinated really allows to you to get back to normal."

The CDC still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, which Pothof said makes sense as such locations can include people at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, said vaccinations and government guidance are the two main "triggers" Dane County employers have been waiting for to transition back into office spaces.

"This welcomed news can both accelerate the return to office, but also the return to commerce, and can be an additional incentive to have people get vaccinated," he said.