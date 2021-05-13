Dane County health agency plans 'update' next week following CDC guidance for fully vaccinated

The joint city-county health department said it plans to update Dane County residents next week on local coronavirus restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Thursday fully vaccinated individuals can largely ditch face masks.
Local medical and business experts called the new guidance from the CDC, which says the fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most indoor settings or outdoors in crowds, a "path to normalcy." But it doesn't bring about an immediate change in Dane County because Public Health Madison and Dane County's existing COVID-19 emergency order, which includes an indoor mask mandate, trumps the federal guidance.
"We are currently evaluating our existing public health orders and plan to have an update next week on Tuesday," Public Health said in a statement. "People who are vaccinated can be confident that their choice to roll up their sleeve has not only helped protect them and their loved ones, but has also helped our community reopen safely."
The agency declined to say if county residents can expect to see the local restrictions changed to reflect the CDC's new guidance.
Despite no immediate change in Dane County, the guidance is the "proof in the pudding" the vaccination effort is how the country returns to normalcy, said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW-Health.
Pothof said it's "probably the right time" for the CDC to make the recommendations with cases declining nationally and more data showing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Given mixed messaging on masks at the beginning of the pandemic, though, Pothof said he worries about credibility if the public health situation backslides.
"If you follow the science, this is the right move," he said. "As a benefit, it may help with some vaccine hesitancy because now we're drawing a sharp line between people who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated and how being vaccinated really allows to you to get back to normal."
The CDC still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, which Pothof said makes sense as such locations can include people at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, said vaccinations and government guidance are the two main "triggers" Dane County employers have been waiting for to transition back into office spaces.
"This welcomed news can both accelerate the return to office, but also the return to commerce, and can be an additional incentive to have people get vaccinated," he said.
If the county follows the CDC guidance, businesses will likely need to take employees at their word on vaccination status when enforcing mask use, Brandon said.
"If you decide to be dishonest about your vaccination status and take advantage of or benefit from the guidance and the science that says this is for those that have been vaccinated, you're only endangering yourself and your family," he said. "I don't know why people would want to take that personal risk."
Ajay Sethi, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist, also views the guidance as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.
"The problem is going to be whether or not will mask use, which is needed for people who are unvaccinated, will it be enforced at all," he said.
As more people are vaccinated and losing face masks, Sethi said it could shift the norm for everybody — vaccinated or not — to ditching masks, which could be "problematic."
Overall, the guidance might lead to more transmission of COVID-19, he said, but if it doesn't result "in a surge in hospitalization, then I guess we're heading toward that new normal we've been talking about for so long."