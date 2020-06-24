Dane County has largest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County on Wednesday recorded its largest increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day since the county’s first case in February.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported 63 new cases between Monday and Tuesday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The increase comes after the county entered the second part of Forward Dane, the multi-phase plan to reopen businesses across Dane County.

Phase 2 went into effect June 15 and allowed for gatherings of no more than 50 people inside and no more than 100 people outside.

Businesses — including bars, restaurants and retail stores — across the county reopened at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation measures in place to mitigate the spread of the disease. Religious organizations are allowed to hold gatherings for worship and other activities at 50% capacity.

The increase in cases also comes after Memorial Day activities across the county at the end of May, and after weeks of sustained protests in Madison following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis. Public Health Madison and Dane County was unable to confirm whether Memorial Day gatherings or protests contributed to the increase in cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County was 1,245 as of Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths was 32, and 193 people have been hospitalized. There have been 67,465 tests administered, and 855 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.