Dane County grants aid to food pantries as pandemic sparks surge in demand

COVID-19 has left many Dane County residents grappling with financial hardships, and more people are having difficulty obtaining food.

In response to the growing need, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed a resolution last week for a new round of funding for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, as well as an additional investment in the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN).

Parisi’s resolution follows a surge in demand for food pantry services throughout the county and across the nation. Feeding America — a national hunger relief organization — projects a 63% increase in those who have difficulty accessing food in Dane County, due in part to the pandemic.

With 38,000 Dane County residents filing unemployment claims after the pandemic forced many businesses to cut employees’ salaries or close entirely, more people have had to seek assistance from food pantries, Parisi said.

“There are people who were experiencing food insecurity before who continue to experience it,” he said, “and there are people who weren’t experiencing it before who now are in need of some assistance.”