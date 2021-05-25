Dane County Farmers' Market vendors thrilled with its upcoming return to the Square

"However, we are hopeful that we might be able to invite some vendors off the waitlist mid-season," she said.

At Alliant, Bugel said she and Carlson Groendyk have been counting about 2,500 cars per market with at least two people per car. They haven't been counting cyclists or pedestrians, she said.

Matthew Walter, who runs Curiousfarmer in Darlington with his wife, Isabel Walter, has been selling meat at the market for 11 years.

Walter said he's so excited to return after "a year of scrambling." The pandemic, he said, gave him an "appreciation of good customers," "the good things we have in life," and "our health."

The couple never participated in the Garver or Alliant markets, but instead dropped off their pork, beef and eggs in customer driveways every other Saturday.

A good customer base kept them going, Walter said. He said business in 2020 was about half what it was in a regular year.

They managed, Walter said, by tightening their belts, and through government grants and loans.