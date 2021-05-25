Dane County Farmers' Market vendors thrilled with its upcoming return to the Square

If all goes smoothly, the Dane County Farmers' Market will be back on Capitol Square next month.
Market managers Jill Carlson Groendyk and Jamie Bugel have requested to use the perimeter of Capitol Square on Saturdays from June 19 through Nov. 13, except Sept. 25 when Art Fair on the Square is happening.
Olivia Hwang, deputy secretary at the Department of Administration, said Monday that her agency and Capitol Police are waiting for the market managers to sign an addendum that outlines details such as sanitation and safety before the permit can be approved and signed.
The application shows an expected crowd size of 15,000. Public Health Madison and Dane County's current COVID-19 restrictions are set to expire June 2 with no new orders replacing them, meaning all local restrictions on the size of gatherings and the county's mask mandate will be eliminated.
The managers have also submitted a street use application to the city to use the area in front of the City-County Building for the Wednesday market. That market would run from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. June 23- Nov.3 on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The application is on Wednesday’s Street Use Staff Commission agenda. Kelli Lamberty, the city's community events coordinator, said the logistics of the Wednesday market will be discussed at the meeting.
The market around the Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972. The market that rings the Capitol Square, typically mid-April through mid-November, is the largest producer-only market in the nation and a big Madison attraction, not only for straight-from-the farmer produce, fresh meat and just-baked bread, but also for its social aspect and festival feel. Producer-only markets are ones in which vendors can only sell products they have grown, raised or made themselves.
Like so many other businesses, the market had to remain flexible and innovative as it reacted to the ever-changing environment of COVID-19.
Since the market's Capitol Square permit was revoked in 2020 due to COVID-19, Sarah Elliott, the market's manager then, figured out new ways to connect vendors and customers. She reopened the market in stages, first at Garver Feed Mill in March 2020, then at Alliant Energy Center the following month.
The market opened its 2021 outdoor season April 10 at Alliant.
A typical market on the Square has about 260 members, according to Elliott. In a regular year, the market opens its outdoor season with 40 to 60 vendors, and as the growing season ramps up the numbers rise. The number of vendors is also weather-dependent.
Bugel, former manager of the Madison Eastside Farmers Market, and one of the market's new co-managers, said the market currently has 230 members and vendors were not invited off of the waitlist this year.
"However, we are hopeful that we might be able to invite some vendors off the waitlist mid-season," she said.
At Alliant, Bugel said she and Carlson Groendyk have been counting about 2,500 cars per market with at least two people per car. They haven't been counting cyclists or pedestrians, she said.
Matthew Walter, who runs Curiousfarmer in Darlington with his wife, Isabel Walter, has been selling meat at the market for 11 years.
Walter said he's so excited to return after "a year of scrambling." The pandemic, he said, gave him an "appreciation of good customers," "the good things we have in life," and "our health."
The couple never participated in the Garver or Alliant markets, but instead dropped off their pork, beef and eggs in customer driveways every other Saturday.
A good customer base kept them going, Walter said. He said business in 2020 was about half what it was in a regular year.
They managed, Walter said, by tightening their belts, and through government grants and loans.
The Walters had been selling on the Capitol Square every week, and last year, when the first Saturday market was canceled, they were planning to bring half a hog to Madison. They still wanted to make that delivery, so Walter said he emailed all the customers whose email addresses he had.
"Then a light bulb went off. Hmm, let me keep doing this," he said, adding that he quickly had a fully functioning COVID-19 business plan going and didn't need to sell at Garver or Alliant.
Walter said he's excited to see the customers they've missed in the past year. "We really appreciate the whole Dane County Farmers' Market community."
Nina Berkani, whose family bought the 45-year-old pasty shop Teddywedgers at the top of State Street in 2014, said she appreciates the market community, too.
Having the market back is "going to mean a world of difference," she said, noting that one Saturday market alone pays the rent for a month.
"We're happy for the income coming in, but we really miss the people because they've become family to us down here," Berkani said.
Not only does Teddywedgers buy vegetables from market vendors, the owners also get sweets to eat in the morning while they're working. "We just missed so many of the people. We're so excited."
Berkani said the beginning of the pandemic was "very, very scary" because sales rely so much on foot traffic. The first month, with so few people on State Street and the Capitol Square, was difficult. But the family signed up with delivery services and gradually sales started to improve. "It's been pretty steady now," she said.
For the past year, "Farmer John" Dougherty of Farmer Johns' Cheese in Dodgeville, did well selling his cheese and cheese curds at some of the smaller farmers' markets in the area. He does two on Tuesday, two on Wednesday, two on Thursday and six over the weekend.
While he said the Dane County market "was too restricted for him," especially when it offered only drive-thru service "well into the summer," he still vended there.
Dougherty said sales picked up at Alliant in March when customers started being allowed to walk through and shop spontaneously.
The weekly Saturday market at Alliant was held last year on Willow Island, and starting April 10, in the large parking lot in front of Exhibition Hall, with free customer parking next door. While the market is a traditional farmers’ market with primarily spontaneous shopping, customers can choose to pre-order products and pick them up on foot from each vendor.
The drive-thru pick up model is no longer available on Saturdays, but the market offers its online store using the WhatsGood app or website for customers who would like to place advance orders for the Saturday market. Few vendors at the Saturday market participate in the advance order option.
The Wednesday market has continued to offer advance-order/drive-thru pick up from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The market's lease at the Alliant Energy Center shows it going through July 10. Brent Kyzer-McHenry, the center's executive director, said he hasn't received notice of the market's last day there. "The lease is as needed with no penalty" if the market returns to the Square early, he said.
The Alliant Center market has its advantages, Dougherty said, particularly when it comes to parking. When the market is around the Square, he said, shoppers have to find parking and carry plants and products long distances.
At Alliant, he said, there's ample parking and it's close by. The location right off the Beltline is also handy for a lot of people. "But there's some that still live Downtown that really liked the ambiance of the Square."
The return of the market will benefit many Downtown merchants, Dougherty said. "There's going to be a resurgence of businesses up there that have been starving for a while."