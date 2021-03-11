Dane County Farmers’ Market to open outdoor season at Alliant, expects return to Square

If you go

Dane County Farmers' Market plan: Beginning Saturday, April 10, the DCFM will hold a weekly Saturday Market outdoors.

Time: The Saturday Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

How: The market will be a traditional farmers’ market with primarily spontaneous shopping. Additionally, customers may choose to order products online in advance and pick them up on foot.

Wednesdays: The DCFM will also continue to offer the advance-order/drive-thru Local Food Pick Up on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pick ups will be inside of Pavilion 2 until March 24, when they will move outdoors to the parking lot in front of the Exhibition Hall.

Where: Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.

Online: dcfm.org