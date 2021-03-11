Dane County Farmers’ Market to open outdoor season at Alliant, expects return to Square

The Dane County Farmers’ Market will open its 2021 outdoor season next month at the Alliant Energy Center, and its manager expects to be allowed to return to the Capitol Square sometime during the season.
Sarah Elliott, the market manager, said that like so many other businesses, the Dane County Farmers' Market has had to remain flexible and innovative as it reacted to the "ever-changing environment of the COVID-19 pandemic."
It's been challenging to constantly shift plans, she said, adding, "We appreciate the patience and support of our customers as they navigate these changing plans along side us."
A return to the Square looks promising, Elliott said. "We are confident that we will return to the Square in 2021, but the exact time is unknown."
The market's mission is to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can thrive and that the community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods, she said. "This mission continues whether we are permitted to be on the Square or not.”
Beginning Saturday, April 10, the market will host a weekly Saturday Market at the Alliant Energy Center. It will be a traditional farmers’ market with primarily spontaneous shopping. Customers may also choose to order products online in advance and pick them up on foot. There will be no drive-thru option on Saturdays.
The Saturday Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon. Elliott said she will share more details closer to the opening date.
There will also be advance-order/drive-thru Local Food Pick Up on Wednesdays at the Alliant Energy Center. The Local Food Pick Ups will continue inside Pavilion 2, and on March 24 will move to the parking lot in front of Exhibition Hall.
The market’s website has instructions on how to place an advance order and how to get to and through the Local Food Pick Up.
"Many of our loyal customers love the Local Food Pick Ups because they can leisurely shop from their homes and then safely and efficiently drive-thru the Pick Up while the farmers place their orders in their vehicles," Elliott said. "So, we wanted to continue to offer this successful vending model.”
Elliott said she can't say how many members the market has now because the deadline for the market's 2021 membership application was Saturday, and she hasn't received or processed all the applications.
So far, she said, she's seen normal rates of retirement and expects to have close to her "typical" 260 members.
"Because of the uncertainty of our operations, we did not invite members from our waitlist this year though we may later in the season as things become more certain," Elliott said.
Elliott said that in a typical season, the market opens its outdoor season with 40 to 60 vendors, and as the growing season ramps up, the numbers rise.
"We expect that we will open our 2021 season with similar numbers and see the similar pattern of increased member participation as the Wisconsin growing season gets under way," she said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the Dane County Farmers' Market "a true staple event," and said he's proud of its partnership with Dane County's Alliant Energy Center "to help get fresh goods and produce out to families."
The Farmers' Market around the Capitol Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972. It's the largest producer-only farmers' market in the country.
Since the market's Capitol Square permit was revoked in 2020 due to COVID-19, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect vendors and customers. She reopened the market in stages, first at Garver Feed Mill last March, then at Alliant the following month.
Elliott said she's also grateful for the continued support of Alliant Energy Center "as they provide us a 'home away from home' while we are not permitted to be on the Square."
While nothing can compare to being on the Square, Elliott said, "many of our customers love the convenience and ease of our modified operations and some of the food supply chain issues of the early pandemic have helped shine a spotlight on the importance of a strong, resilient local food system."
The market's website has a "Safe Shopper Code of Conduct" with its COVID-19 pandemic safety measures.