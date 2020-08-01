Dane County Farmers' Market opens for in-person shopping with stepped up safety measures

“We transitioned our focus onto working with Public Health and other entities to figure out a way to safely open an in-person market,” Elliot said. “We do have a very stringent safe shopper code of conduct.”

That code of conduct includes mask requirements while shopping on the island, maintaining social distancing and the inclusion of hand-washing tables stationed at the entrance and around the market for customers to use. Market management also asks customers to limit shoppers to one to two people per household and that those who are feeling ill stay home. Customers aren’t allowed to eat on site or touch the products until they’ve completed their purchase.

“If everyone follows the directions, we feel very confident in the safety but we certainly need everyone to participate in following those directions,” Elliot said.

Only family farms and small food producers were able to sell at the walk-up market, and their booths were set up with ropes, foldable tables or milk crates that acted as barriers to maintain social distancing between them and the public.