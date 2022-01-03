Dane County Farmers’ Market Late Winter Market returns to Garver Feed Mill

The Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to the Garver Feed Mill for its Late Winter Market starting Saturday.
This week and next week only, the market will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
After that, it will run from 8 a.m. until noon each Saturday through April 9.
Jamie Bugel, market manager, said vendors will be selling items including Wisconsin fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey and maple syrups, local meats and bakery items.
There are a limited number of parking spots at Garver, she said, but plenty of parking options a short walk away. She encourages most people to park further away to allow those with limited mobility or small children to park close to the building.
The market will follow current city-county public health COVID-19 guidelines, including requiring face coverings for those 2 and older when in an indoor public space.
The Dane County Farmers' Market is best known for its Capitol Square location that from mid-April through mid-November has been a Saturday tradition since 1972.
It's the largest producer-only market in the nation where everything being sold has to be grown, raised and made by the member behind the stand. No resale is allowed.
In 2019, the Late Winter Market moved from its Downtown location at the Madison Senior Center, where it had been for 16 years, to the Garver Feed Mill on the city's East Side that had recently been renovated.
For more information, visit the market's website at dcfm.org.