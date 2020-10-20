Dane County Farmers’ Market extends outdoor season through Nov. 21

The Dane County Farmers’ Market has extended its outdoor season through Nov. 21 with food pickups Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island. The outdoor season had been scheduled to end on Nov. 4.

On Saturdays, customers can also walk up and buy food without ordering in advance.

"It is more important than ever for our community to have access to nourishing and delicious foods,” market manager Sarah Elliott said in a release. "And it is a critical time to support local farmers and small food businesses. We are excited to extend the successful and safe vending models that we have built since the pandemic began."

There are three opportunities each week for customers to shop:

The Wednesday Local Food Pick Up: This low contact pre-order/drive-thru model runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue through Nov. 18.

The Saturday Local Food Pick Up: This low contact pre-order/drive-thru model runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will continue through Nov. 21.

The Saturday Walk-Up Farmers’ Market continues through Nov. 21. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., customers can shop from vendors at their stands and also pick-up pre-orders.