Dane County Farmers’ Market extends outdoor season through Nov. 21
Dane County Farmers’ Market extends outdoor season through Nov. 21

Dane County Farmers' Market local food pick up

Customer Kate Strain talks with a vendor as she picks up an order during the Dane County Farmers' Market local food pick up in June at Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Farmers’ Market has extended its outdoor season through Nov. 21 with food pickups Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island. The outdoor season had been scheduled to end on Nov. 4.

On Saturdays, customers can also walk up and buy food without ordering in advance.

"It is more important than ever for our community to have access to nourishing and delicious foods,” market manager Sarah Elliott said in a release. "And it is a critical time to support local farmers and small food businesses. We are excited to extend the successful and safe vending models that we have built since the pandemic began."

There are three opportunities each week for customers to shop:

  • The Wednesday Local Food Pick Up: This low contact pre-order/drive-thru model runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue through Nov. 18.
  • The Saturday Local Food Pick Up: This low contact pre-order/drive-thru model runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will continue through Nov. 21.
  • The Saturday Walk-Up Farmers’ Market continues through Nov. 21. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., customers can shop from vendors at their stands and also pick-up pre-orders.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market has a strict Safe Shopper Code of Conduct on its website and enforces safety measures while shopping. Shoppers are not allowed to eat or congregate as they make pick ups, Elliott said.

Since its Capitol Square permit was revoked due to COVID-19, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect market vendors to farmers' market customers.

There won't be any market the week of Thanksgiving. Elliott said a newly-envisioned winter vending season will start the week of Dec. 1, but wasn't ready to release details.

