Dane County Farmers’ Market confirms it will return to Capitol Square June 19

The Dane County Farmers’ Market Saturday market on the Capitol Square will reopen on June 19.

"After over a year of hosting modified operations at the Alliant Energy Center, we are excited to return downtown,” said Jamie Bugel, market co-manager, in a press release.

The market will run from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. through Nov. 13, except Sept. 25 when Art Fair on the Square is scheduled.

The Wednesday market on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will reopen on June 23, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Public Health Madison and Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions expired Wednesday with no new orders replacing them, meaning all local restrictions on the size of gatherings and the county's mask mandate are gone.

The Saturday and Wednesday markets will operate normally, with no additional public health restrictions in place, the managers said.

"The pandemic isn’t over, but with Dane County’s high vaccination rate and low COVID-19 case rate, we can reopen our downtown markets safely,” Jill Carlson Groendyk, market co-manager, said in the release.