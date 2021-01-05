Dane County Farmers' Market at Alliant extended biweekly through winter

The market isn't held on Saturdays because if it snows, Elliott said, "snow removal early on Saturday mornings is a perpetual challenge, especially for our farmers who are traveling from rural areas, with many traveling more than an hour."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elliott said Wednesdays "are very robust days" for the the local food pickups. When she tried pickups on Saturday afternoons early in summer, they were far less popular than Wednesdays, she said.

With the advance-order model, Elliott said, she wants to make sure member farmers can make it "during all types of weather." If a vendor can't be there for any reason, customers are refunded or an alternative arrangement is made, she said.

As has been the practice throughout the pandemic, customers are assigned time slots to pick up their items. Times are based on the first letter of a customer's first name, with A through J coming from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and K thru Z coming from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Bicyclists and pedestrians follow the same flow of traffic as vehicles.

The Farmers' Market around the Capitol Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972.