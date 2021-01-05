Dane County Farmers' Market at Alliant Center extended through winter

If you go

New Dane County Farmers' Market plan: Every other Wednesday through Feb. 17. Then every Wednesday after that until March 31.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. by first name, with orders needing to be placed ahead of time.

Where: Pavilion 2, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.

Online: dcfm.org