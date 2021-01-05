Dane County Farmers' Market at Alliant Center extended through winter

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is extending its Wednesday local food pickups at the Alliant Energy Center through March 31.
Beginning this week and continuing through Feb. 17, the market will operate pickups every other week at Pavilion 2.
Fifteen to 20 vendors are signed up for each pickup week, said market manager Sarah Elliott. That’s down from the December markets that had about 25.
In March, the market will move to weekly pickups on Wednesdays at the same location.
The market will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., with orders needing to be placed in advance.
The 189,000-square-foot pavilion’s doors will be open for ventilation and provide shelter for vendors while customers drive through. Vendors will continue to put orders into customer vehicles.
Elliott said she’s happy to continue the pickups through winter, which she called “a critical time for our farmers.”
Customers can order from multiple vendors, paying ahead of time with one transaction using the WhatsGood app or website.
Vehicles need to enter the Alliant Energy Center from Rusk Avenue, and once inside Pavilion 2, customers must not leave their vehicles, but pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed.
The market isn’t held on Saturday mornings because if it snows, Elliott said, “snow removal early on Saturday mornings is a perpetual challenge, especially for our farmers who are traveling from rural areas, with many traveling more than an hour.”
Elliott said Wednesdays “are very robust days” for the local food pickups. When she tried pickups on Saturday afternoons early in summer, they were far less popular than Wednesdays, she said.
With the order-in-advance model, if a vendor can't be there because of weather or for any other reason, Elliott said, customers get refunds or an alternative arrangement is made.
As has been the practice throughout the pandemic, customers are assigned time slots to pick up their items. Times are based on the first letter of a customer’s first name, with A through J coming from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and K thru Z coming from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Farmers’ Market around the Capitol Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972.
Since the market’s Capitol Square permit was revoked in 2020 due to COVID-19, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect vendors and customers. She reopened the market in stages, first at Garver Feed Mill in March, then at Alliant in April.
Elliott said Public Health Madison and Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center have been valuable partners throughout the pandemic, supporting opportunities that are safe and meet public health guidelines.
“We still do not know what our outdoor 2021 market season will look like as it is very uncertain what the larger world will look like,” reads a message on the Dane County Farmers’ Market website. “DCFM Management and the Board of Directors continue to strategize and we will update you as soon as we know more.”