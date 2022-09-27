Dane County Farmers’ Market 50th anniversary being celebrated by picnic, ornament

Grab some bread, pastries, cheese curds and apples, and celebrate The Dane County Farmers' Market's 50th anniversary with a picnic Saturday.

The picnic will bring together current and retired market vendors and the public, which is invited to bring a blanket and a meal to the Capitol lawn starting at noon.

Entertainment on the Capitol grounds between King Street and East Washington Avenue will start at 1 p.m. with music and dance troupes.

At 2:30, there will be a short program to recognize the market's founders and others who've helped make it the largest producers-only market in the nation.

The first Dane County Farmers’ Market was held on September 30, 1972, with five farmers on the Square. Today, it has about 230 Wisconsin producer-members. About 130 vendors are able to set up around the Capitol each Saturday.

Also on Saturday, to coincide with the celebration, the 2022 Capitol ornament, inspired by the market, is being unveiled.

The ornament features the Capitol dome with market vendors lining the sidewalks of the Square, and a sampling of the Wisconsin-grown produce for sale each Saturday.

"This year’s Capitol ornament is a salute to the original visionaries who launched the market and the producers whose hard work and energy have made it a longstanding success,” said Cate Zeuske, who created the annual ornament program in 2004.

"The market’s presence on the Capitol Square, with the historic building and lush grounds as a backdrop, has played a key role in its continued growth and popularity," she said in a news release.

Then Madison Mayor William Dyke began planning for the market in the early 1970s. He said the Square was the ideal location for an open-air market in the European tradition.

The ornament’s design is developed each year by a committee of volunteers, supported by the Wisconsin Historical Foundation. Money raised from the sale of the ornaments will go to the Capitol Restoration Fund.

The $20 ornament is available online at wisconsinhistory.org/CapitolOrnament and also in the gift shop at the Wisconsin Historical Museum, 16 N. Carroll St.

Other locations to find it: The Capitol tour desk on the ground floor of the Capitol rotunda; the gift shop at the Monona Terrace Convention Center; Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe St.; Brennan’s Market, 8210 Watts Road; Tis the Season, 6333 University Ave., Middleton; The Bruce Company, 2830 Parmenter Street, Middleton; and Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick, 245 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie.

If you go What: The Dane County Farmers' Market 50th anniversary picnic When: Sat., Oct. 1 Noon: Bring your own picnic 1 p.m.: Music and dance entertainment 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Anniversary program Where: Capitol Lawn between King Street and East Washington Avenue. No rain date: This is a weather-dependent event and will be canceled in the case of bad weather.