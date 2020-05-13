Dane County Fair, World's Largest Brat Fest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Two big events normally held over the summer at the Alliant Energy Center -- the Dane County Fair and The World's Largest Brat Fest -- have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining a growing list of quintessential Madison events that won't happen this year.
Brat Fest's cancellation was announced Tuesday on the event's website by organizer Tim Metcalf. On Wednesday, the Dane County Fair Association announced "with great sadness" the cancellation of the 2020 Dane County Fair, which was to be held July 16 to 19.
The Fair's announcement states that a state of emergency will last in Dane County at least until July 15, and the Alliant Energy Center has been designated as a community testing site for the disease.
"Numerous other events over the summer have already been canceled, and it is evident that the risk of community spread of COVID-19 will still exist through the summer," according to a statement issued by the Fair.
Fair organizers said they "assessed the risk to our exhibitors, their families, our volunteers, and the public, as well as the uncertainty for social gatherings and the financial implications and determined that we are unable to host the 2020 Dane County Fair."
Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest had been postponed to the last weekend of August by organizers in March.
On Tuesday, Metcalf said even that target may have been overly optimistic.
“Brat Fest has always marked the beginning of summer here in Madison, with its free live music and raising money for hundreds of local charities, and it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel this year’s event," Metcalf wrote on the event's website. "Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 125,000 festival-goers coming to the three-day event, with the uncertainty of what healthy social distancing might look like in August, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s event and begin looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.”
The cancellations join a host of other Madison summer events to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those include Ride the Drive, which was to be on May 17; Cars on State, which was scheduled for June 6; Paddle & Portage, which would have been held June 20; the Art Fair on the Square, which was to be July 11 and 12; the CrossFit Games, which were to take place July 29 through Aug. 2; and the Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival, which was to be Aug. 8.
The Shake the Lake fireworks show will also not return this summer, but its cancellation was not related to COVID-19.
Dane County Fair organizers said the fair's sponsors and vendors will be able to roll their payments for 2020 over to the 2021 event, and attendees who bought Fair tickets in advance will be issued full refunds.
Any youth exhibitor who enrolled to exhibit in 2020 but will be too old to exhibit next year will be eligible to take part in the 2021 Dane County Fair in the same project areas. More details about that are to be announced later.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.
