Dane County Fair, World's Largest Brat Fest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, Metcalf said even that target may have been overly optimistic.

“Brat Fest has always marked the beginning of summer here in Madison, with its free live music and raising money for hundreds of local charities, and it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel this year’s event," Metcalf wrote on the event's website. "Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 125,000 festival-goers coming to the three-day event, with the uncertainty of what healthy social distancing might look like in August, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s event and begin looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.”

The cancellations join a host of other Madison summer events to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those include Ride the Drive, which was to be on May 17; Cars on State, which was scheduled for June 6; Paddle & Portage, which would have been held June 20; the Art Fair on the Square, which was to be July 11 and 12; the CrossFit Games, which were to take place July 29 through Aug. 2; and the Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival, which was to be Aug. 8.