Dane County Fair will be held in person this July, organizers say

Carnival rides, cream puffs, barn animals, concerts, stunt shows, loaded baked potatoes and more are set to be back in Madison this July.

After being pushed online last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dane County Fair will be held in person at the Alliant Energy Center from July 15-18, organizers announced Wednesday.

“Dane County is proud to partner with the fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The event will have some COVID-19 modifications to promote safety, including changes to the fair layout for food and commercial vendors, youth project displays and entertainment to allow for social distancing, Dane County Fair General Manager Danielle Ziegler said. More details will be posted on the fair's website as plans are finalized.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers statewide face mask mandate Wednesday, but Dane County's mask mandate remains in place. The Dane County Fair Association, Inc. said it will follow the health regulations and guidelines that are in place at the time of the fair.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}