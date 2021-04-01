Dane County Fair will be held in person in July with some COVID-19 measures, organizers say

Organizers said the decision to hold the fair “was not taken lightly.” The availability of vaccines and Dane County’s overall response to the pandemic played a role. As of Tuesday, 38.2% of Dane County residents had received at least one vaccine dose.

“The Dane County Fair Association’s decision to host this year’s fair was made after careful consideration of our ability to host a safe event for all participants with input from Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center,” Dane County Fair Association president Dick Straub said.

For those not comfortable attending the fair in person, the fair association will be showcasing youth projects online on the fair’s website and social media channels. Judging for animal-related projects will happen in person, while judging for other youth projects will be scheduled in advance via video conference.

The annual 4-H project and talent showcase for the youth projects was fully online last year with video at multiple times each day and even a virtual dance with a DJ on Zoom.

Last year’s online fair also featured a tractor parade and the chance for fairgoers to win a prize by uploading a photo of their at-home version of the loaded baked potato.