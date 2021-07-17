Dane County Fair shortens hours after fights in parking lot

The Dane County Fair will be closing three and a half hours earlier than scheduled Saturday and Sunday and requiring minors be accompanied by adults after a fight broke out in the fair's parking lot Friday night, officials said.

The fair at the Alliant Energy Center will now close at 7:30 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Dane County Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to multiple physical and verbal altercations between a crowd of minors gathered in the Alliant Center parking lot starting about 7 p.m. Friday. At 9:30 p.m., deputies and fair security began to break up a crowd of over 50 people, Lt. Ira Simpson of the Sheriff's Office said. Both city and town of Madison police were called in for assistance.

The fights resulted in no arrests and no serious injures, though a deputy was struck in the face, Schaffer said.

The fair, which opens its gates at 9 a.m., began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Cestkowski said the decision to change the fair hours and require those under 18 be accompanied by an adult came after consultation with the Sheriff's Office and Alliant Energy Center administrators.