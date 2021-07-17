Dane County Fair shortens hours after fight in parking lot

The Dane County Fair will be closing four hours earlier than scheduled Saturday and Sunday and requiring minors to be accompanied by adults after a fight broke out in the fair parking lot Friday night, officials said.

The fair at the Alliant Energy Center will now close at 7 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

The fight resulted in no injures and was quickly handled by security, Alliant Energy spokesperson JT Cestkowski said.

The fair, which opens its gates at 9 a.m., began Thursday and run through Sunday.

Cestkowski said the decision to change fair hours and require visitors under 18 be accompanied by an adult came after consultation with the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Alliant Energy Center administrators.

"The Alliant Energy Center is taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the public," Cestkowski said. "The Alliant Energy Center has been proud to host the fair and provide the community with a safe and secure venue."

