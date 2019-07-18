The Dane County Fair kicked off at the Alliant Energy Center on Thursday with organizers and exhibitors bracing for what could be dangerous heat heading into the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Friday. The temperature is expected to rise to near 92 degrees Friday with heat index values as high as 103, with a danger of heat exhaustion or heat stroke resulting from prolonged exposure and strenuous activity.
High temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-80s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday with a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday.
Throughout the weekend more than 40,000 visitors are expected to attend the 168-year-old Dane County Fair, which features more than 6,000 exhibits.
Friday, when temperatures are expected to peak, is Kids Day with multiple youth-orientated activities such as kite-making, face-painting and games.
Fair staff are taking precautions to ensure livestock are cooled and visitors are safe.
"The heat is something we think about before the fair," said Richard Straub, a Dane County Fair board member and professor of agriculture at UW-Madison who oversees the swine showroom. "We set up cool air flow for the animals and each exhibitor brings their own fans."
The fair livestock exhibit holds over 1,100 exhibitors including swine, cows, horses, goats, rabbits and even alpaca. The livestock compete in one of nine exhibition competitions based on the type of animal. The exhibitions are primarily youth-led and have specific requirements for entry.
The animals are all kept in designated showrooms and are all in certain areas that are kept cooler than the fair grounds.
A majority of the exhibitors have prepared their own cooling methods for their livestock with individual fans and regular hydration. Different-sized animals require different approaches with large industrial fans for cows and horses and smaller ones for poultry and rabbits.
Eliza Endres, 17, an exhibitor in the dairy category whose family has been attending the Dane County Fair for more than 30 years, came prepared for the increased heat this summer.
"We can detect if the animal is overheating or showing signs of heat stress and then we will probably give them water or spray with a hose to cool off," she said. "We have a really nice facility though, and it keeps the animals from heating up."
Fair organizers have been preparing to keep visitors cool with water misting sprinklers set up throughout the fairgrounds.
The Madison Fire Department is advising attendees to hydrate before, during and after visiting the fair, as well as moderating physical activity and time spent in the sun.
The Dane County Fair is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is $8 for visitors ages 12 and older, $3 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and under. Admission is $3 for everyone 6 and older before 3 p.m. on Friday.