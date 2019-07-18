Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... THE HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY. * TEMPERATURES...HIGHS WILL REACH THE MID 90S ON FRIDAY, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110. * IMPACTS...HEAT ILLNESSES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH PROLONGED OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE HEAT. THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND THOSE ON CERTAIN MEDICATIONS ARE ESPECIALLY AT RISK FOR HEAT ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&